Just Pictures, Off the Beaten Path, Travel Logs & Excursions, Wanderlust California

Moss Beach Monday & Harbor Seals at Half Moon Bay, California

5 Comments

Good Friday to you all!  I trust you had a good week and are looking forward to the weekend.  Around here our week started off great on a happy note in the great outdoors.  After months of being stuck at home only venturing out for groceries and errands, our family played hooky earlier in the week and took the day off from work on Monday.  We snuck out for a gorgeous hike in the seaside village of Half Moon Bay.

IMG_8837

IMG_8817

We went to Moss Beach Landing to look at harbor seals and also to get in a nice leisurely three-mile ocean view hike.

IMG_8788

IMG_8816

IMG_8812 2

IMG_8850

IMG_8862

IMG_8853

IMG_8857

This little half-day trip was a welcome break from our everyone-at-home routine, and we did it in the safest way possible –  hiking on the cliffs by the ocean with hardly a person around, away from the crowds, no masks needed – though we had it handy if we needed it.

IMG_8840

IMG_8822

IMG_8849

IMG_8788

The joy of spending time with family on a quiet week day out in nature – there is nothing like it.  It’s peaceful, meditative, and bonding.  A wonderful time spent together 💕💙💚.

IMG_8786

IMG_8809 2

IMG_8849

Lastly, let me share this video I took of harbor seals lazing around on the rocks.

IMG_8861

Have a fabulous lazy weekend everyone!

IMG_8849

5 thoughts on “Moss Beach Monday & Harbor Seals at Half Moon Bay, California”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s