Moss Beach Monday & Harbor Seals at Half Moon Bay, California

Good Friday to you all! I trust you had a good week and are looking forward to the weekend. Around here our week started off great on a happy note in the great outdoors. After months of being stuck at home only venturing out for groceries and errands, our family played hooky earlier in the week and took the day off from work on Monday. We snuck out for a gorgeous hike in the seaside village of Half Moon Bay.

We went to Moss Beach Landing to look at harbor seals and also to get in a nice leisurely three-mile ocean view hike.

This little half-day trip was a welcome break from our everyone-at-home routine, and we did it in the safest way possible – hiking on the cliffs by the ocean with hardly a person around, away from the crowds, no masks needed – though we had it handy if we needed it.

The joy of spending time with family on a quiet week day out in nature – there is nothing like it. It’s peaceful, meditative, and bonding. A wonderful time spent together 💕💙💚.

Lastly, let me share this video I took of harbor seals lazing around on the rocks.

Have a fabulous lazy weekend everyone!