Like noodles? Like miso soup? Then you will love this recipe that combines miso and noodles together in a delicious veggie noodle dish. In this recipe I took my go-to stir fry noodles with shredded cabbage and added in miso to create a miso-flavored noodle dish. With lots of cabbage, ginger garlic, green onions, tofu and miso paste, these noodles are loaded with all things good and delicious. Give it a try!
Miso Flavored Cabbage Noodles
Ingredients:
- Noodles – any variety. As much as you want. For a family of five I used about 3-4 fresh ramen noodle packs. Thaw the noodles and set aside.
- Half of a large cabbage finely shredded. I like to put a lot of cabbage to add an extra bit of veggies to the dish
- 5 garlic cloves minced
- 2 green onion stalks finely
- 1 box of extra firm tofu cut into small pieces
- 3-4 tbsp Miso paste depending on how strong the miso is. Mine was very flavorful so I used about 3 tbsp
- 2 tbsp Soy sauce
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 2 red chillies (optional)
- Salt if needed
- Oil
- Cilantro for garnish (optional)
- Chives for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large pan and brown tofu. Set aside.
- In another pot heat 2 tbsp oil. Sauté garlic and red chillies until garlic is slightly browned. Add cabbage and cook on high until cabbage is charred about 5-10 minutes. Stir constantly to keep the cabbage from sticking to the pot.
- Next add the miso paste, brown sugar and soy sauce and mix-in.
- Add tofu and gently mix into the cabbage.
- Next add noodles and green onions and toss with the cabbage. Taste and add salt if needed. Warm though for about 2 minutes. Miso noodles are ready.
- Serve with garnish of fresh cilantro and chives.
5 thoughts on “Miso Flavored Cabbage Noodles”
Wow !!!!! Dolly !!!! Tofu …. this is right after my heart ,…. I find this Combo of Noodles and Tofu a welcome Relief from my routine Indian Menu . Is it ok if i can add some Mushrooms , Green Peppers and Zucchini ?
Hi Mami! I trust you are all doing well. Yes, absolutely this noodles dish can be made with any combo of veggies! The miso is great in the noodles and we love anything with miso, noodles and tofu 😀. I hope you like it.
A lovely idea to infuse the miso into the noodles, I bet this tastes delicious!
Oh it tastes awesome! My kids love miso so I’m always looking for creative ideas to use it.
I always have it in my refrigerator, I call it one of my secret flavor bombs!
