Wilder Ranch State Park. Santa Cruz, California

Hello and a good Monday to you.  How was your weekend? Relaxing? Busy? Ready for the new week?  I hope you were able to take a break and rejuvenate.  Our weekend was quiet, we just relaxed around the home and spent time in the garden.  Our weather cooled down on Sunday so it really was a pleasant weekend to be outside.  Speaking of outdoors last week Thursday two of my daughters and I went to Santa Cruz for a wonderful hike. A spectacular cliffside hike by the Pacific Ocean at Wilder Ranch State Park, two miles north of Sant Cruz. 

IMG_9388

IMG_9276

IMG_9246

IMG_9202

I got info about this state park from my friend Padmini who recommended I go as it had beautiful ocean views.  To be honest I had no idea what to expect but what we saw blew our minds!  The hike at Wilder Ranch is one of the best we have been on in a while.  The scenery here is right out of a blockbuster movie with sweeping ocean views, majestic cliffs, and a hike that leaves you feeling exhilarating from all the beauty around you.  Here is a look at this scenic hike in Santa Cruz, California.

Humble start.

The beginning of the trail at Wilder Ranch starts off like any other hike, a dirt path with beautiful vegetation.

IMG_9179

IMG_9180

IMG_9186

But within a few minutes of walking the trail turns into “not your ordinary hike” as you  start to hear the happy sounds of ocean waves and then “Wow” you come to this view and see the ocean! This was our first stop on our trail.

IMG_3828

IMG_9230

IMG_9196

We took so many photos here thinking this may be our last sighting of the beautiful blue waters but what awaited us ahead was even more breathtaking than we could have ever imagined!

IMG_9201

IMG_9213

The jagged cliffs and crashing waves

Moving along the trail what I didn’t realize is that we would be walking along the cliff sides with ocean views all the way up our 4-mile hike. Each stopping point more beautiful than the next.

IMG_9240

IMG_3858

IMG_3840

IMG_3856

IMG_3847

IMG_9235

Wilder Ranch Wildflowers

A total surprise here were the vast fields of wildflowers that seem to run right into the ocean!!   Wildflowers as far as the eye can see flank both sides of the trail.

IMG_9246

IMG_9281

IMG_9254

IMG_9283

IMG_9244

IMG_9276

 

IMG_3898

Beautiful flowers is shades of pale pink, lavender, snow white and yellow.  Absolutely gorgeous!!  I feel these pictures don’t do justice to these wildflowers.

IMG_9285

IMG_9280

IMG_9248

IMG_9249

IMG_9252

IMG_9256

IMG_9295

IMG_9312

IMG_9204

Wilder Ranch Wildflowers 🌺🌸🌾.

Moving along to Fern beach cove

Continuing along the trail we came across a few beach access points that take you down the cliffs to the beaches below where one can dip their feet in the cool Pacific ocean.

IMG_3890

IMG_9358

IMG_9313

The girls trekked down to this beach called Fern beach, while I stayed up on the cliffs to watch them down below.

IMG_9367

IMG_9360

IMG_9379

IMG_9364

These are the pics the girls took at the beach.

IMG_3948

IMG_3938

IMG_3933

IMG_3934

IMG_3975

IMG_3987

Can you spot the birds sitting on these rocks at the beach?

IMG_3996

IMG_3995

IMG_3942

IMG_3943

IMG_3944

Dramatic rock formations and perfect photo ops

Continuing on our trail we came upon rock formations that looked so dramatic they were Instagram worthy.

IMG_9355

IMG_9348

IMG_9346

IMG_9351

IMG_9352

IMG_3913

IMG_3920

By mile 3 we could hear the sounds of seals!

IMG_9388

IMG_4003

IMG_9405

IMG_9407

We could have continued on for another three miles, but decided to head back instead. The seals were our last stop before we turned around and headed back.

I hope you enjoyed our hike through Wilder Ranch State Park in Santa Cruz, California. If you are heading to the park get there early as it is a popular destination and the later you go the more people will be on the trails.  The trails range from simple 2-mile hike, moderate 3-4 mile hike to longer 6-8 mile hike.  A map at the entrance provides details on the different trails and what you can see on those hikes.

IMG_9412

For a fun filled morning hike with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and wildflowers Wilder Ranch State Park is a gem worth visiting.   For more information take a look at this link Wilder Ranch State Park.

Stay well and healthy. Wishing you a good Monday. Have a fabulous week everyone.

5 thoughts on "Wilder Ranch State Park. Santa Cruz, California"

