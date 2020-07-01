Oh the humble zucchini. Poor veggie gets little respect. It’s mostly relegated to an after thought, or as a filler vegetable. We use them in cakes for moisture, add them in veggie dishes to add some heft, but rarely do we say “Oh I add zucchini for its flavor.” We mostly see zucchini as a flavorless vegetable. Because let’s face it, most times zucchini IS flavorless especially when bought at the grocery stores. Imagine my surprise then to get zucchini straight from the farm that actually has flavor, so flavorful in fact that I created a recipe around the humble zucchini. These tacos do just that – show off the well-deserved zucchini vegetable by giving it star status, not just as a filler vegetable but as a veggie deserving of being highlighted. These tacos are all about the veggies folks. When you have delicious veggies you get delicious food!

These are so good that you will be happy eating these veggie loaded tacos knowing that the only calories you really are consuming are the in the corn tortillas because we know zucchini is one of the least caloric of veggies. This farm fresh veggie gets highlighting with caramelized onions and capsicum otherwise known as green bell pepper which tastes awesome with zucchini. These two veggies go so well together that I’m looking forward to using them again in other dishes. And let me not forget the spices. Smoky cumin and coriander powder add fabulous flavor and a wonderful aroma making the veggies taste super yummy 😋.

Fair warning! These tacos are delicious delicious delicious, but they are also messy. So have your napkins handy because you’ll need it!

Caramelized Onion Zucchini Pepper Tacos

makes 8-10 soft tacos

Ingredients:

2 zucchini

2 green bell peppers or any bell pepper of your choice

1 jalapeno seeds removed and finely diced

5 garlic cloves

1 large onion

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp paprika or chili powder

1 cup queso cheese or shredded cheddar cheese

For Greek yogurt sauce 1 cup Greek Yogurt or sour cream 2 green onion stalks finely cut 1 clove garlic minced 1 tsp white vinegar Salt and pepper 2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Salsa for garnish

Olive oil

Soft corn tortillas

Directions:

Make the veggie mix: In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the onions and cook until slightly charred and caramelized. Next add the cumin powder and paprika and fry for a couple of seconds then add the garlic and peppers. Cook the peppers for 2 minutes then add the zucchini. Cook the veggies until they are tender but still have a bite, about 5-7 minutes. Next add salt, pepper, oregano and stir in. Continue to cook for another minute. Top with fresh cilantro. Veggie mix is ready.

Make the yogurt sauce: Mix together the Greek yogurt with salt, pepper, garlic, cilantro, vinegar and chopped green onions.

Assemble the tacos: Warm tacos so they are pliable. First spread yogurt sauce on the taco. Then add a generous amount of veggie mix. Top with queso fresca cheese and fresh cilantro.

Tacos are ready!!

Top with salsa of your choice and guacamole, but not needed! These tacos taste amazing just the way they are too.

Happy Taco Eating!