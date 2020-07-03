Flower Power, Gardening, Just Pictures

Friday Flowers & Veggie Garden Update

Happy Friday! I hope you had a good week and are ready for a relaxing weekend. Today I thought I would give you an update on my veggie garden and all things gardening as it’s been a while since I’ve shared pics of my garden.  Not that the garden isn’t looking great, it’s actually looking the best its been in years, mainly because with all our stay at home mandate I’ve been showering my garden with attention, and the garden is loving it!  Lots and lots of flowers have been blooming nonstop.  Roses, gladiolas, lilies, fuchsias, and anything green and in-between have all been basking in our cool California summer.  Even my veggie patch is looking great.

IMG_9539

Lilies and roses, lavenders, and pretty much anything flowering is flowering.

IMG_9549

IMG_9516

IMG_7962

IMG_9511

IMG_9570

IMG_9573

IMG_9587

 

IMG_8681

As for my veggie garden, it’s been a little over a month since we planted all our little veggie seedlings and I’m happy to report they have put on beautiful new growth and some even have flowers and fruit.

IMG_9551

IMG_9540

IMG_9556

IMG_9529

IMG_9532

IMG_9527

IMG_9542

These pictures below are of beautiful lilies that are blooming happily in my veggie garden.

IMG_9547

IMG_9543

IMG_9544

IMG_9548

Lastly my apple tree is brimming with big clusters of apples ready for the picking.

IMG_9575

IMG_9576

IMG_9578

IMG_9580

That’s a look at my garden in June.  I’m looking forward to more veggies and big dahlia blooms in the coming weeks. In the meantime I’m enjoying the peace and serenity of the forced slow-down in life that the pandemic has thrust upon us.

IMG_9546

Wishing you a happy July.  Have a relaxing weekend everyone!

