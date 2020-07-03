Friday Flowers & Veggie Garden Update

Happy Friday! I hope you had a good week and are ready for a relaxing weekend. Today I thought I would give you an update on my veggie garden and all things gardening as it’s been a while since I’ve shared pics of my garden. Not that the garden isn’t looking great, it’s actually looking the best its been in years, mainly because with all our stay at home mandate I’ve been showering my garden with attention, and the garden is loving it! Lots and lots of flowers have been blooming nonstop. Roses, gladiolas, lilies, fuchsias, and anything green and in-between have all been basking in our cool California summer. Even my veggie patch is looking great.

Lilies and roses, lavenders, and pretty much anything flowering is flowering.

As for my veggie garden, it’s been a little over a month since we planted all our little veggie seedlings and I’m happy to report they have put on beautiful new growth and some even have flowers and fruit.

These pictures below are of beautiful lilies that are blooming happily in my veggie garden.

Lastly my apple tree is brimming with big clusters of apples ready for the picking.

That’s a look at my garden in June. I’m looking forward to more veggies and big dahlia blooms in the coming weeks. In the meantime I’m enjoying the peace and serenity of the forced slow-down in life that the pandemic has thrust upon us.

Wishing you a happy July. Have a relaxing weekend everyone!