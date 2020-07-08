4th of July Weekend in Sunny Sausalito

Hello and a good Wednesday to you all. How is your week going? Good? Ready for the upcoming weekend? Just two more days to go! How was your July 4th holiday? I hope you were able to relax with family (for those of you here in the U.S.) We ended up spending our long holiday weekend in sunny Sausalito.

We had made reservations months back and were debating if we should still go to the city especially given that most of the attractions, restaurants and sites were closed because of COVID, but in the end we all decided it would be a great change of scenery to get out of the house and do something different – even if that meant just hanging out at the hotel, doing take-out, and sitting around enjoying the beautiful Bay. I mean seriously, who wouldn’t want to sit and relax for hours on end with gorgeous views of the Bay, Pacific Ocean, Golden Gate Bridge, and city of San Francisco??? So what did we do after all in Sausalito and San Francisco? We hiked, biked, read books, played board games, painted and even checked out a lighthouse.

Hiking

Biking

Painting

Reading

Hiking the trails in Sausalito, Fort Baker and Travis Marina.

We hiked on the Sausalito side of the Golden Gate Bridge to see spectacular views of the the bay, Alcatraz Island, the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge.

Alcatraz Island

The Bay

Travis Marina

Twilight walk to see the Golden Gate Bridge

Having fun with the bridge 😁

Point Bonita Lighthouse and Trail in the Marin Headlands

Off the beaten path destination on our weekend visit was a hike to Point Bonita Lighthouse. Though the lighthouse was closed because of the pandemic, we decided to hike down to the entrance anyway based on the recommendation of our hotel. The Marin Headlands where the lighthouse is situated is a great way to see the bridge and the Bay from a totally different angle. From here one feels like we are at the edge of land and can see the vast Pacific Ocean on into the horizon.

Getting closer to the lighthouse entrance.

Can you guess what this rust color is? It’s algae. Wondering how it can get up so high up? It’s from the sea moisture!

More views of the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Harbor seals here too!

Wondering why some seals are white in color? They are molting – i.e. shedding their skin.

I hope you enjoyed our tour of the Marin Headlands, Point Bonita Trail and the Marina, all on the opposite of San Francisco across the Golden Gate Bridge.

Though we may not be able to head out to our favorite restaurants or have a good time with few of our friends just yet, I wish you much time in nature and enjoy your summer in the great outdoors.

Happy mid-week Wednesday!