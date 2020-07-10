Friday Flowers. Lilies and Glads

The New York Times asked Chef Samin Nosrat of Netflix show Salt Fat Acid Heat, what it means to be Californian. This was her answer.

Samin Nosrat: “And you asked about how being a Californian has influenced me: Above any other way of identifying, like above race or religion or anything — or nationality — I identify as a Californian. The way in which I’ve gotten to spend so much of my life outside in nature, in different landscapes, has absolutely affected me. I really love the beach. The beach has always been a constant in my life. Agriculture has affected me. The way there are so many different kinds of people here from all over the world — I’m so, so grateful for that. I remember being sick of the fact that it was always sunny in San Diego. My dad said to me: “What’s wrong with you? Everyone in the whole rest of the world aspires to live in California.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/29/us/california-today-samin-nosrat