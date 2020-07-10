Good Friday to you all. I hope you had a good week and are looking forward to the weekend. Today I thought I would share some photos of cheery flowers in shades of yellow and dark purple. The flowers featured are lilies and gladiolas from my garden that I put together in a bouquet to enjoy indoors. Please enjoy today’s Friday Flowers 💐🌺🌼.
Have a good weekend everyone!
5 thoughts on “Friday Flowers. Lilies and Glads”
Beautiful ! Happy weekend
Gorgeous as expected 😊
YES!!! Nothing like waking up to a beautiful bouquet of flowers!!! Happy Friday!!🥰❤️😘
Beautiful. Have a great weekend
They are very beautiful! Happy Friday! Have a fabulous weekend 🙂
