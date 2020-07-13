Birthday Brunch and Dinner. Menus Worth Replicating

Hello and a good Monday to you all. How was your weekend? Relaxing? Quiet? Busy? I hope you had a chance to not do anything for a bit. For us it was a very quiet weekend, and for me – it was a very relaxing weekend. That’s because it was my birthday last Friday and all I asked of my family is lunch and dinner to be taken care of and not by takeout 😝 . I also asked if I could celebrate my birthday for three days 😁 – Friday, Saturday and Sunday! I am happy to report the family obliged and treated me to homemade lunches and dinners and let me just relax all weekend long. I did some gardening, took long afternoon naps, read and browsed a lot 😁. I had a lovely brunch up in the veggie patch on Friday. Then in the evening the twins made dinner. It really was a perfect birthday and I couldn’t ask for anything more 🥰😘💕❤️

Brunch in the Veggie Patch

Since it was a warm day last Friday I had veggie sandwich and salad with dessert of mango with cream and saffron honey 😋with fresh berries, and carrot muffins 😋 . I even got an ice cold mocktail and homemade bouquet delivered to me up in the veggie patch!

Birthday Brunch in the Veggie Patch Menu

Summer Apple Salad

Veggie Sandwiches

Fresh Ginger Honey Black Tea

Ginger Orange Mocktail

Saffron Mango with Cream and Honey and Fresh Berries

Carrot Muffins

Birthday Dinner and Cake

For dinner I asked for a simple pasta made with delicious summer tomatoes, salad, and garlic bread. This time of year tomatoes are so flavorful that I love to cook with them and what better dish to show these off than in a classic tomato pasta. As for the cake, I had been eyeing this beautiful white chocolate blackberry cake on Instagram for months but was too intimidated to try and make it, instead I asked my eldest daughter who is our designated baker if she would make it for my birthday, and she did!

Birthday Dinner & Cake Menu

Simple Salad

Garlic Bread

Pasta Pomodoro. Fresh Tomato Pasta with Basil

White Chocolate Cake with Blackberry Jam from haflbakedharvest.com

Sunday Night Dinner

On Sunday Rani volunteered to make dinner! After a weekend of indulging we opted for a more simple menu of soup accompanied with cheddar parmesan and caramelized onion baguette.

Sunday Night Soup Menu

Zucchini onion soup

Cheddar parmesan caramelized onion baguette

Everything was delicious!! The pasta, garlic bread, salads, sandwiches and soup are a breeze to make and takes advantage of all the summertime veggies in abundance right now. For delicious fresh from the farm menus give these menus a try!

Wishing you a fabulous week ahead!