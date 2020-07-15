The inspiration for this soup was a low-key Sunday dinner that my daughter wanted to make and she had her mind set on making soup. Since we had zucchini in our basket she took my creamy zucchini leek soup as her starting off point and asked me to create a variation with caramelized onions and lots of garlic! Zucchini onion soup is the soup to make with the delicious summer squash available at the markets and even in our own gardens right now. Folks, this zucchini onion soup turned out so good that we were having seconds and thirds and we even finished off the entire pot! The best part? The soup is so healthy and low in calories it will blow your mind. The calories come from the butter and that too just 2 tbsp for an entire pot of soup. The rest is all veggies, broth and herbs. Its even creamy that one might assume there is cream in it, but not! How healthy is that? And if its really hot where you live, try the soup chilled and let me know how it tastes!

Zucchini Onion Soup

serves 4-6

Ingredients:

4 zucchini cut into chunks

1 large white onion finely cut

6 cloves garlic roughly chopped

2 Bay leaves

A few fresh basil leaves

5 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp butter or olive oil

Directions:

In a pot melt butter and saute the onions until tender and slightly browned on the edges about 7 minutes. Next add the garlic and fry for 1 minute.

Add zucchini, salt and pepper to taste, bay leaves and basil. Cook for 10 minutes until the veggies are slightly tender.

Add the broth and bring the soup to a low boil. Once warmed through, remove the bay leaves and basil leaves. Get ready to puree the soup with a hand blender until smooth and creamy. It’s nice to keep a few small chunks of zucchini as you blend.

Place back on the stove and warm through. Soup is ready!

Bon Appétit!