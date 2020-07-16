Dairy free recipes, From the Kitchen, Quick & Easy Recipes

Ginger Orange Mocktail

2 Comments

I was sitting enjoying a salad and a sandwich up in my veggie patch on a hot sweltering summer morning last week when I saw her appear, with these beautiful cold drinks. I tell you folks, to sip a cold drink on a hot balmy morning, that mocktail tasted like ambrosia!!  This ginger orange mocktail was created by my daughter Anjali for a brunch time treat on my birthday last week. The mocktail was refreshing, fizzy and tangy and on a hot summer day a cold drink like this one really hit the spot!

IMG_0324

IMG_0218

IMG_8525

IMG_0207

With just three ingredients and ice this mocktail is sophisticated enough to make one think that it came from a bartender’s recipe.  The best part is how simple it is to whip this up.  For the drink to taste outstanding you really want top of the line ingredients such as fresh squeezed orange juice and really good strong fizzy ginger beer – though the name has beer in it, it really is non- alcoholic.  We like Fevertree brand ginger beer as it has a strong ginger flavor with bits of fresh ginger. Then the rest is as easy as it gets.

IMG_0220

IMG_0228

Ginger Orange Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Chilled Ginger beer preferably Fevertree brand
  • Fresh squeezed orange juice
  • Fresh mint leaves
  • Ice

Directions:

  • In a tall glass fill with half orange juice.
  • Then pour the ginger beer.  Fill the glass till 3/4th full with space left for ice.
  • Stir and then top with plenty of ice.  Add mint leaves for garnish.
  • Serve right away.

IMG_0228

IMG_0220

“Happiness is … a cold drink on a hot day.”
Author unknown

2 thoughts on “Ginger Orange Mocktail”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s