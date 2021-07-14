Happy Friday! Hope you had a good week. Today I’d like to share with you this refreshing cocktail I had at a friend’s place recently. With our hot summer days in full force a glass of chilled rosé wine is a welcome respite on a lazy summer evening. How about jazzing it up a bit? This cocktail does just that. With in season watermelon juice, a bit of lime syrup, and wine, the result is a delicious cocktail that’s cool and eclectic.

About the recipe

I had this refreshing wine cocktail at my friend Radhika’s place that was perfect on a hot sweltering day. On the menu on this teatime afternoon were an array of salads, a cheese platter and this delicious wine cocktail.

Hot Summer Afternoon Tea Menu

by Radhika

Fresh Pineapple with mint

Spanish watermelon Salad with Feta

Cauliflower broccoli corn Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Goat cheese platter with Pepper Jelly and Apricot Jam

Rose watermelon lime cocktail

Glass of chardonnay

Watermelon juice for a fresh tasting cocktail

In this cocktail watermelon juice adds a fresh summery fruity flavor that compliments the rose wine perfectly, while the lime syrup adds just a touch of acidity and sweetness to brighten everything up. Serve this cocktail along side a platter of fresh watermelon and you can even use up that giant watermelon you bought for this drink.

Rosé Lime Watermelon Cocktail

recipe contributed by Radhika

Ingredients:

Sparking Rosé Wine

Fresh watermelon juice about 4 cups

Lime Syrup: Bring to a boil 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water. Once the mixture is cool add juice of 4-6 limes. Stir. Save to use in any drink of your choice.

Directions:

In a champagne glass add 2 tbsp lime syrup. Then fill half the glass with watermelon juice.

Pour the chilled wine and top off the glass. Stir and serve with an ice cube.

Cheers 🥂!

