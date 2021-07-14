Happy Friday! Hope you had a good week. Today I’d like to share with you this refreshing cocktail I had at a friend’s place recently. With our hot summer days in full force a glass of chilled rosé wine is a welcome respite on a lazy summer evening. How about jazzing it up a bit? This cocktail does just that. With in season watermelon juice, a bit of lime syrup, and wine, the result is a delicious cocktail that’s cool and eclectic.
About the recipe
I had this refreshing wine cocktail at my friend Radhika’s place that was perfect on a hot sweltering day. On the menu on this teatime afternoon were an array of salads, a cheese platter and this delicious wine cocktail.
Hot Summer Afternoon Tea Menu
by Radhika
Fresh Pineapple with mint
Spanish watermelon Salad with Feta
Cauliflower broccoli corn Salad with Green Goddess Dressing
Goat cheese platter with Pepper Jelly and Apricot Jam
Rose watermelon lime cocktail
Glass of chardonnay
Watermelon juice for a fresh tasting cocktail
In this cocktail watermelon juice adds a fresh summery fruity flavor that compliments the rose wine perfectly, while the lime syrup adds just a touch of acidity and sweetness to brighten everything up. Serve this cocktail along side a platter of fresh watermelon and you can even use up that giant watermelon you bought for this drink.
Rosé Lime Watermelon Cocktail
recipe contributed by Radhika
Ingredients:
Sparking Rosé Wine
Fresh watermelon juice about 4 cups
Lime Syrup: Bring to a boil 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water. Once the mixture is cool add juice of 4-6 limes. Stir. Save to use in any drink of your choice.
Directions:
In a champagne glass add 2 tbsp lime syrup. Then fill half the glass with watermelon juice.
Pour the chilled wine and top off the glass. Stir and serve with an ice cube.
Cheers 🥂!
One thought on “Rosé Lime Watermelon Cocktail”
This looks really refreshing!