Cauliflower Broccoli & Summer Corn Salad with Apples and Green Goddess Dressing

This salad takes fabulous summer corn, cauliflower, broccoli, and celery to create a hearty dish that can be made ahead and taken to any gathering on a hot summer day. Really creative and delicious, this salad just requires that you cut a few ingredients and buy a green goddess dressing . Super easy and delicious, its the perfect summer salad.

About the recipe

I had this delicious salad at my friend Radhika’s home on a hot sweltering June afternoon – I’m talking temps in the 90s and humid! We were meeting for tea but tea was not meant to be with these hot temperatures. Instead we had a chilled rose wine cocktail and this wonderful salad.

What makes this salad perfect to make on a hot summer afternoon is that there are no greens to wilt and weigh down the salad,, instead its got hearty crunchy veggies like celery, apple, cauliflower, broccoli and corn that all hold up well to a robust green goddess dressing. This summery herby dressing can be tossed in advance and the salad can be refrigerated until ready to serve.

What is green goddess dressing

In many ways green goddess dressing is the perfect summer dressing. Made predominantly with lots of herbs, sour cream or mayo, lemon juice and garlic its summer in a dressing.

Cauliflower, Broccoli and Summer Corn Salad with Apples and Green Goddess Dressing

recipe contributed by Radhika

Ingredients:

1 -2 broccoli stalks cut into small florets, save the stalk to use in a soup

2 cups cauliflower florets

1 rib of celery finely cut

1 apple cut into chunks

1 cup fresh summer corn

Fresh herbs such as mint, rosemary or thyme – 2 tsp

Salt and pepper

Green goddess dressing – about 2-4 tbsp or as much as you want

Directions:

Toss together all the veggies, apple and herbs with desired dressing. Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve.

When ready to serve sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve chilled.

