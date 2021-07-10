Chardonnay, Goat Cheese and Crackers. The Perfect Pairing

Hello and Happy Weekend! Are you going to see friends, maybe having them over? Planning on serving wine? How about a chilled bottle of chardonnay? And how about the perfect pairing for this full bodied white wine? Try serving it with goat cheese and crackers. A winning combo 👌🏼🥂🧀😋,

About the pairing

This wine pairing recommendation comes to you from my friend Radhika who served this pairing when i was over at her place for a late afternoon soiree. She specifically asked me to try the chardonnay with the goat cheese and crackers along with a red pepper jelly and apricot jam. What a delicious pairing it turned out to be!

This is a fabulous first course when you want to keep things on the lighter side. I mean, wine, cheese, crackers and sweet and spicy jam? How good does that sound!! Not much else to add folks. Here is an ingredients list, the rest it up to you to present it in a fabulous way!

Chardonnay Goat Cheese & Crackers Shopping list:

wine pairing recommendation by Radhika

Chardonnay

Goat Cheese

Crackers

Pepper Jelly

Apricot Jam

Bon Appetit🥂

Have a fabulous weekend everyone!

