Happy weekend to you. I hope its going well and you have a chance to relax a bit. Its September already! Hard to believe summer is winding down but we are still getting beautiful late summer veggies at the markets and I am always hunting for fun and exciting recipes to try out. Today, I’d like to share this delicious salad made with in -season corn.

This is another recipe from Jamie Oliver’s book Ultimate Veg which was featured on PBS Network back in January. I had posted one of his recipes earlier this week for an Amazing Tomato Curry. From that same book I gave this corn salad recipe a try.







About the recipe

This is a refreshing salad thats creamy, crunchy, sweet and spicy. Fresh corn is roasted on a pan until charred. Then just cut up a head of iceberg lettuce. Add in green onions, a few Thai peppers seeds removed to keep it mild (or small red peppers), and then make a delicious low-caloric healthy yogurt based dressing.









The fun addition in this salad making it a celebrity chef type of dish is the addition of popcorn in leu of croutons! Popcorn is seasoned with tabasco sauce to give the salad a spicy kick and unexpected popcorn crunch.

This is a wonderful salad when you want something light, and the best part is you can have seconds and thirds guilt free!

Roasted Corn Ceasar Salad

Ingredients:

4 corn on the cob

1 head of iceberg lettuce

4 green onions stalks green and light green parts finely sliced

4 small red peppers or 1 Thai red chili seeds removed and finely cut

1/4 cup popcorn sprinkled with tabasco sauce

For the dressing:

1 oz sharp cheddar cheese

1 oz blue cheese

6 tbsp plain yogurt

1 clove of garlic

2 tsp mustard

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

a few sprigs of fresh cilantro

Salt and pepper

1 tsp honey

Juice of 1 small lemon

Directions:

Place a large non-stick pan on high heat and sear the corn until lightly charred all over. Carefully slice of the corn kernels and set aside.





In a large salad bowl chop up the iceberg lettuce into big wedges. Add in the green onions and peppers.





To make the dressing add in all the yogurt, mustard, cheeses, garlic, vinegar, honey and Worcestershire sauce and blitz in a mini blender until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Drizzle a generous amount of dressing over the veggies and toss. Top with popcorn. Squeeze of lemon juice. Serve immediately.









Ultimate Veg by Jamie Oliver on Amazon

