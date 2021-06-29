Cauliflower Broccoli Apple Salad With Garlic Parmesan Italian Vinaigrette

This is one of those salads thats wonderful to take to your next outdoor potluck gathering as it can be made ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve. The dressing is store bought and the veggies already cut. Easy, easy, easy and delicious delicious delicious. Give it a try!

About the recipe

I made this hearty quick and easy salad for a lunch last week with a couple of my friends , and the salad was so well received that it definitely warranted a recipe share.





The original intent was to make a salad similar to the one I had at a friend’s place that had cauliflower, broccoli, apple and corn (recipe for this salad to come soon).

When it came time to make my salad I decided go with my own recipe.. I used a bag of cut broccoli and cauliflower from Safeway, added a zucchini, an apple, and tossed it all with the garlic parmesan vinaigrette. In fact the salad actually tastes better after its been marinating in the vinaigrette for at least a couple of hours. The result is an outstanding salad that is filling and flavorful.

Garlic parmesan dressing for a phenomenal flavor boost

While shopping for ingredients I came across this Marie’s brand garlic parmesan vinaigrette. It looked pretty decent and I picked it up.

It’s the dressing folks. This garlic parmesan dressing is really good. You get a lovely tangy flavor, herbs, parmesan and garlic all in a delicious vinaigrette, and all you do is pick it up at the grocery store. How easy is that!

Cauliflower Broccoli Salad with Garlic Parmesan Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 bag of cut broccoli and cauliflower ( about 2-3 cups cut broccoli and 2 -3 cups cut cauliflower florets)

1 apple cut into chunks

1 zucchini cut into chunks

1 bottle of parmesan garlic vinaigrette (any brand you prefer)

Directions:

Toss all the veggies with about 2-3 tbsp of dressing or as much as you want. Let the salad marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or longer.

Serve with a sprig of mint and herbs for garnish.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

