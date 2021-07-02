The classic garlic bread turned up a notch. This is definitely not your average garlic bread, its extra buttery, with lots of fresh parsley, and lots of garlic. A perfect amalgamation of flavors that turns a simple French bread into something drool worthy.

About the recipe

This is one of my eldest daughter and her finace’s favorite recipe that they’ve been raving about for months. I’ve heard such accolades about this garlic bread that one weekend when we were over at their place for their signature leek and cherry tomato pasta dinner, I asked them to make the garlic bread that I’d heard so much about. They happily obliged and I must say, it was as good as all the rave reviews.

This garlic bread oozes butter! The butter makes the bread crispy on the edges, soft in the center and over the top delicious. What also adds amazing flavor is plenty of fresh parsley and green onions. Yup these fresh herbs really taste phenomenal in this garlic bread. Along with loads of fresh garlic, its a fabulous combination of flavors that all come together on top of a good loaf of bread. Give it a try!

Buttery Garlic Bread

from sam the cooking guy

with a couple of modifications

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter (1 stick) room temperature

1/4 cup chopped curly parsley

1/4 cup finely chopped green onion

6 big cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)

2 tablespoons Sriracha – we left it out

Good pinch Kosher & pepper

1 French or sour dough loaf, cut lengthwise

Directions:

Preheat Broiler

Put bread, cut side up under broiler just until beginning to get a little golden & crispy – remove.

Combine all ingredients (except bread obviously) in a bowl and mix well to combine.

Spread mixture on each side of cut loaf.

Place on baking sheet and put under broiler – but not too close, about 8-10 inches away.

Cook until the loaves start to get golden brown and a little crispy.

Slice into pieces and serve.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

