Cheddar Parmesan Caramelized Onion Garlic Baguette

My daughter Rani loves caramelized onions and tries to incorporate them in any dish she creates. She also loves garlic and as she informed me lately she prefers them cut into thick slivers so we get a garlicy slice in every bite. With these thoughts in mind she created this appetizer style cheesy baguette with caramelized onions and garlic for a Sunday night dinner to accompany her homemade soup. With buttery caramelized onions and sweet garlic all piled on top of tangy white cheddar and Parmesan cheese, then baked until golden, seriously how can anyone not like these baguette slices? These toasted baguettes are so good folks that our family had to hold ourselves back from finishing the entire loaf!

Serve these along with soup like Rani did and you have the makings of a delicious Sunday soup day that is not just any ordinary dinner.

White Cheddar Parmesan Caramelized Onion & Garlic Bread

recipe contributed by Rani

Ingredients:

1 baguette loaf sliced

1 cup white cheddar cheese shredded

1 cups shredded Parmesan

2 large onions thickly sliced

6 cloves garlic cut into slivers

4 tbsp of butter

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400F.

Create the cheese mixture: Soften 2 tbsp butter then add the cheeses, black pepper and garlic and mix together. Set aside.

In a large saute pan warm 2 tbsp butter. Next add the onions and slowly caramelize the onions until tender. Then cover the pot and continue to cook for 10 minutes on low heat. When the onions are all caramelized and browned, add salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Brush olive oil on one side of the baguette slices and place that side down on a baking sheet.

Next evenly spread the cheese mixture on the baguette slices. Then top the slices with the onion mixture.

Bake for 12-15 minutes until the cheese is melted and golden in color. Serve warm.