Yesterday I posted a recipe for a wine based sangria that I made over the weekend with rose wine and white peaches. My twins kept eyeing it in the refrigerator asking if they could try some “It looks so good Mom, can we try it?” Of course our answer was a big fat “NO!” It had an entire bottle of wine plus port, and definitely not for kids. But I did feel bad that I made such an enticing drink that the twins couldn’t have, and made a non-alcoholic version just for them! Am I good Mom or what?

White peach sangria

White grape juice and peach sangria

This non-alcoholic sangria is made with white grape juice, white peaches and for a little tang and fizz a bottle of kambucha is stirred in. The white grape juice is so sweet that unlike the wine based sangria I didn’t even need to add any sugar in this sangria. Sweet, fruity, tangy and summery – this is a delicious sweet drink on a hot summer’s day that anyone can have! Give it a try!

White Grape Juice Peach Sangria

makes one generous pitcher

Ingredients:

1 bottle of white grape juice 750ml

1 bottle of kambucha 450ml

2 white peaches thinly sliced

1 cup raspberries (optional)

Directions:

Pour the grape juice and kambucha in a pitcher and stir.

Next add all the fruit and stir in. Let the drink sit in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.

Cheers!🍹

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

