White Peach Rosé Sangria

Summertime deserves at least one recipe I post to be a cocktail 🍷🍹. Here it is a sangria made with white peaches and rosé wine. White peaches are at their peak right now and these sweet juicy peaches are perfect in a light sangria. It’s a cool drink that is fruity and delicious. Add in white grape juice and a hint of port and you get this tangy sweet sangria perfect on a hot summer’s day. Make it the night before so all the fruit gets a chance to flavor the sangria.
White Peach Sangria
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle rosé wine 750ml
- 3 cups grape juice
- 1/4 cup port
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 white peaches sliced
- 1 cup of raspberries (optional)
Directions:
- In a pitcher add the sugar. Then pour in the bottle of wine, grape juice, and port. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.
- Next add in the peaches and raspberries. Stir to combine. Cover the sangria and place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
- Pour into glasses and add in a few of the soaked raspberries and peaches.
Cheers 🍷🍹!