Dairy free recipes, From the Kitchen, Quick & Easy Recipes

White Peach Rosé Sangria

Leave a comment

Summertime deserves at least one recipe I post to be a cocktail 🍷🍹.   Here it is a sangria made with white peaches and rosé wine.  White peaches are at their peak right now and these sweet juicy peaches are perfect in a light sangria.  It’s a cool drink that is fruity and delicious.  Add in white grape juice and a hint of port and you get this tangy sweet sangria perfect on a hot summer’s day. Make it the night before so all the fruit gets a chance to flavor the sangria.

IMG_1390

IMG_1394

White Peach Sangria

Ingredients:

  • 1 bottle rosé wine 750ml
  • 3 cups grape juice
  • 1/4 cup port
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 white peaches sliced
  • 1 cup of raspberries (optional)

Directions:

  • In a pitcher add the sugar.  Then pour in the bottle of wine, grape juice, and port.  Stir until the sugar is dissolved.
  • Next add in the peaches and raspberries.  Stir to combine. Cover the sangria and place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
  • Pour into glasses and add in a few of the soaked raspberries and peaches.

IMG_1391

IMG_1394

IMG_1396

IMG_1398

Cheers 🍷🍹! 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s