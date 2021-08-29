Hi folks, are you in watermelon season? Here is a delicious way to use a good amount of watermelon – in a Spanish watermelon salad that’s savory and sweet. With a sprinkle of feta and drizzle of balsamic you get a deliciously refreshing salad perfect on a warm summer day.

About the recipe

Spanish watermelon salad is a salad that my friend Radhika served a few weeks ago when I stopped by to see her. I remember it tasting so unique and different. It was sweet, tangy and savory. Like a sweet and savory fruit salad. When I commented on how delicious the salad was, Radhika told me the idea came from a business trip to Barcelona, Spain she made a few years ago where she had watermelon salad with feta and balsamic vinegar as part of a tapas bar. 😋

When I researched Spanish watermelon salad, one common theme ran through all the recipes – its got watermelon, feta and balsamic vinegar. Some have pine nuts , chili flakes, salt and pepper, prosciuotto, and arugula.

We may not be able to make it to Spain this summer, but we sure can bring the flavors of Spain back home. Give this salad a try!

Spanish Watermelon Salad

recipe contributed by Radhika with inspiration from Spain

with a few modifications

Ingredients:

1 small seedless watermelon skin removed and cut into chunks

Feta cheese as much as you want

Balsamic vinegar to drizzle

Salt and pepper

Red chili flakes

1 small shallot finely minced

1/4 cup finely chopped salted roasted pistachios

Directions:

In a bowl toss together watermelon with shallot. Chill until ready to serve.

In a serving platter place the watermelon. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle salt and pepper, and red chili flakes. Then evenly distribute the feta cheese. Top with roasted pistachios. Serve right away.



