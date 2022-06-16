Here is a recipe for a quick and easy fried rice dish. It’s loaded with good for you veggies and tofu and made with a blend of quinoa and white rice.

About the recipe

I had just received a big bunch of bok choy and fresh spinach in my farm box and was thinking what could I make that would be filling and a one-pot-dish when an idea to make fried rice came to me.

I made a healthier fried rice version with half quinoa and half white rice. I even had tofu in the fridge which added welcome heft and protein. This is an easy recipe that only requires soy sauce and any Asian sauce like a sweet chili sauce to add wonderful spicy, sour, salty flavor.

In addition to bok choy and spinach I fried up onion, ginger and garlic and garnished the dish with fresh cilantro and sprinkling of paprika. Super easy and delicious your family will finish the entire pot and not even feel heavy afterwards. Give it a try!

Bok Choy and Spinach Fried Rice

Ingredients:

4-6 bok choy finely cut

1 bunch of spinach finely cut – about 4-6 cups

1 onion finely cut

4-6 garlic cloves minced

1 inch piece of ginger grated

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp chili sauce

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 block of extra firm tofu drained and cut into cubes

Oil

Sesame oil

1/2 cup quinoa plus 1/2 cup white rice cooked together with 2 cups water. Use the instapot and cook in the rice setting. When the rice is cooked drizzle with sesame oil. Set aside to cool.

Directions:

In a shallow pan warm 1 tbsp oil and shallow fry the tofu until golden on each side. Set aside.

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp oil and shallow fry the onions and garlic and ginger until the onions are soft. To the onions add the bok choy and tofu and cook for 2 – 3 minutes. Next add the spinach and the sauces, salt, brown sugar and stir together.

Add the cooked rice and quinoa. Gently stir into the veggies and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.

Taste and adjust for salt and add more chili sauce if needed. Garnish with fresh cilantro and chili powder or paprika.

Serve warm.