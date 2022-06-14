Hey folks summer is in full swing! Ready to hang out with friends and just relax over a glass of chilled wine or sangria? This one is the fastest sangria you’ll ever make!

I had a couple of friends over recently and despite that the weather was mild in the 70s and low 80s, its was humid. We’re not used to humidity around here. As pleasant as it was it actually felt hot 🔥. Enter this quick and easy sangria.

My original intent was to have tea as it was tea time afterall. But pivoted and made a chilled rosé sangria instead. A last minute sangria that came together wonderfully. I used a chilled bottle of rosé wine, added in peach and orange juice and slices of fresh peaches and orange. A tablespoon or two of sugar and let it sit in the fridge for a few minutes. Then served it over ice.

Folks – it was so delicious and refreshing! Sweet and fruity with a lovely rosé wine flavor. Yummy and perfect on a warm day. Give it a try!

Summer Rosé Peach Orange Sangria

Ingredients:

1 bottle of rosé wine

Carton of Peach Orange juice blend – I got mine from Trader Joe’s

1 orange thinly sliced

1 peach thinly sliced

2 tbsp sugar

1 pitcher for the sangria

Directions:

In a pitcher empty the entire bottle of wine. To the wine add 2-3 cups of peach orange juice. Add the sugar and stir until dissolved.

Next add in the cut fruit and stir. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes or more.

Serve chilled over ice.