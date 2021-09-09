Thai Basil and Fresh Mint Fried Rice with Chinese Braising Greens

There is something about fresh aromatic Thai basil fried rice that makes me happy. Thai basil has an amazing aroma that creates a feel good sense, as does fresh mint. The beauty of this rice is that its packed with both. Really an easy dish to make with delicious results.

Braising greens

At the local markets Asian stalls sell wonderful braising greens which we call Chinese greens because our local Chinese restaurants just saute these in garlic and serve them up on their seasonal menus. These greens are similar to spinach, chard, and collard in that they are tender greens. I love to add them to dishes that I would usually use spinach. A wonderful departure from the usual greens, give the wide variety of Chinese braising greens a try.





Thai Basil and Mint Fried Rice with Chinese Greens

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh Thai Basil leaves finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh mint finely chopped

4 garlic cloves minced

1 inch piece of ginger minced

1 bunch Chinese greens about 4 cups tender leaves removed and finely chopped

Salt and pepper

Oil

1 tsp sugar

4 cup cooked basmati rice

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp oil. Shallow fry the garlic and ginger, just about 5-10 seconds. Immediately add all the greens. Cook the veggies until tender about 5 minutes.

Next add salt and pepper to taste, and sugar. Stir together. Add the cooked rice and all the herbs and gently mix into the vegetables. Cover and steam the rice for 5 more minutes. The rice should have the wonderful aroma of Thai basil and mint. Rice is ready.



