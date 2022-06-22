Here is a recipe for outstanding chewy, spicy, sweet little bites of deliciousness. These ginger date cookies are so good that you’ll be having 2-3 with your coffee or tea.

Father’s Day Treat 💙

These ginger date cookies were made by my daughter Rani for her Dad for Father’s Day. They were so good that the entire family dug into this plate right away! Chewy, soft, spicy and so full of ginger flavor with little soft bits of dates and ginger. In fact when Hitesh opened the parchment we all got this wonderful whiff of molasses and ginger. OMG these are so yummy I can’t stop gushing about them. !

About the recipe

This recipe comes from Elizabeth of bowlofdelicious.com and got 5 start ratings. The best part is that the cookies are made with whole wheat flour, fresh ginger, molasses and dates. All these ingredients give the cookies their spicy, sweet ginger flavor. The recipe is a multi-step process but each step is easy to follow. Once the dough is ready, chill for 30 minutes and then bake. That’s it. The result are these bite size cookies that are amazing! Give it a try!

Spicy Ginger Date Cookies

from bowlofdelicious.com

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat pastry flour spelt flour can also be used

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1/2 cup butter (one stick)

1/2 cup dark molasses

2 tablespoons fresh ginger minced (from about 2″)

1/2 cup sugar – feel free to cut down to 1/4 cup

1 egg beaten

1 cup dried dates pitted and chopped

Instructions

Mix dry ingredients: Mix together the whole wheat flour (2 cups), baking soda (1/2 teaspoon), kosher salt (1/2 teaspoon), and ground ginger (1 tablespoon) in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Make the butter mixture: In a medium saucepan, melt together butter (1/2 cup), molasses (1/2 cup), sugar (1/2 cup), and fresh ginger (2 tablespoons). Allow to cool for a bit, and whisk in the egg. Stir in the dates (1 cup).

Add butter mixture to flour mixture, stirring to just combine.

Refrigerate dough for at least 30 minutes.

When ready to bake, line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Put the turbinado sugar (1/2 cup) in a small bowl. Using a small kitchen scoop or spoon, get small portions of the dough and roll into no bigger than 1-inch balls. Coat each ball in turbinado sugar and place on prepared baking sheet.

Bake each batch for 7-10 minutes. Cool on a cooling rack. Cookies are ready!