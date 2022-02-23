Think dark chocolate chip cookie with the added flavors of coconut, cinnamon and flaky sea salt. Perfect with a good up of coffee this is a treat worth making!

I had these fabulous cookies at an afternoon tea last year when after a year of just talking on the phone and texting, three of us friends finally fully vaccinated were able to meet in person for tea. On our tea time menu were these delicious dark chocolate cookies made with oats, coconut and dark chocolate.

About the recipe

What makes these cookies a cut above the usual chocolate chop cookies is the additions of coconut flakes and cinnamon. Both these ingredients add fabulous fragrance and flavor that make these cookies super delicious.

The recipe is like any other cookie recipe – Make the dry mix, then whip up the wet mixture of sugar, butter and egg. Combine the butter mixture with the dry ingredients and then bake. Give these cookies a try!

Dark Chocolate Oatmeal Coconut Cookies

recipe contributed by Rose

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar

1 egg, room temp

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup shredded coconut

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 3/4 cups large rolled oats

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp espresso powder (optional, but highly recommended)

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups dark chocolate chunks

1 tbsp flaked sea salt (for sprinkling)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F degrees or 325F degrees convection.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the butter and dark brown sugar; beat on high until pale and fluffy – about 5-6 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl every so often. Add the egg and beat until fluffy. Add the vanilla, espresso powder and coconut; beat until combined.

In a small bowl, whisk together flour, rolled oats, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Add in two additions to the wet ingredients, beating on low speed until just combined. Add the dark chocolate chunks and beat until evenly distributed.

Using a cookie scoop, scoop your batter in 1 tbsp portions onto your baking sheets leaving about 2 inches between each cookie. Sprinkle with flaked sea salt.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden and set. Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack to cool for at least 5 minutes before serving.