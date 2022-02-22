Hiking Rancho Cañada del Oro in Morgan Hill, CA

Hello and happy Tuesday. I hope your week is starting off great. Today I’d like to share with you pics from a wonderful hike I went on at Rancho Cañada del Oro in Morgan Hill, California last week.

Rancho Cañada del Oro Open Space Preserve

It was another gorgeous February day last Thursday when we set off on our hike. The preserve has 12 miles of trails, from easy to challenging and are open to hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians. The trail that we went on was a 5-mile hike up and down the hilly terrain. It was one of our more strenuous hikes that we’ve been on recently with only one way up and around the hills.

The trail is not crazy steep but steep enough to get the heart pumping and the legs working extra hard. We made sure to have a water bottle, good hiking shoes and stamina when we hiked on the hilly and rocky terrain.

Lush scenery

The hills were so green on this February day that the scenery transported us to a different place all together. We were joking that we expected to see Julie Andrews running down the hill singing “The hills are alive with the sound of music.” 🎶⛰

We hiked around the hillsides past canyons, streams, and grassy knolls.

Thats the trail we were heading towards

The preserve is in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains where in the spring wildflowers paint the meadows blue.

Hope you enjoyed the views from our hike at Rancho Cannada del Oro in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains. If you’re looking for a hilly hike that’s steep enough to give your legs a good workout give this trail a try.

Grabbing lunch right after

After our demanding hike we were ready for food! We grabbed lunch at the Cinnabar Hills Golf Club close to the trails and shared a lunch of pear, grape and farro salad accompanied with wild mushroom pizza. Absolutely delicious these two dishes were. Or was it just that we were famished LOL.

Cinnabar Hills

Have a fabulous week everyone!