This is a cake recipe I picked up from Instagram as it looked super easy to make with very simple ingredients. The best part is that it’s what’s called a one bowl recipe. Meaning no gadgets required. Just mix all the ingredients in a bowl and bake.

About the recipe

This awesomely easy and delicious cake recipe is from Half Baked Harvest. What caught my attention is her video showing her just mixing all the ingredients in a bowl and baking. It was that easy.

The recipe is made with over ripe bananas, honey, eggs, chocolate chips, coconut oil and flour. I changed it a little and added a cup of shredded sweetened coconut and 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. What surprised me is how the honey didn’t make the cake dense as I expected. It really turned out great!

The cake is moist and soft with little pieces of chocolate and coconut here and there. Absolutely perfect with a good cup of coffee or tea. Give it a try!

Banana Coconut Chocolate Chip Cake

from Half Baked Harvest

with a small modification

Ingredients:

4 medium overly ripe bananas, mashed (about 1 1/4 cup mashed)

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

1/4 cup honey

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups whole wheat pastry flour, or all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chunks

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9×5 inch bread pan.

2. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the mashed bananas, coconut oil, honey, eggs, and vanilla until combined. Add the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt, mix until just combined. Fold in the chocolate chunks.

3. Pour the batter into the prepared bread pan. Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until center is just set. Remove and let cool for at least 30 minutes before cutting.

Chocolate Chunk Coconut Banana Bread on Half Baked Harvest