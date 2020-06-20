These days there are lots of cake and cookie recipes being shared and each and every one is enticing and tempting. But what caught my attention with this particular recipe is two things – one, my daughter Rani loves peanut butter. Two, I was running way low on sugar and was trying to figure out how to make something sweet with less sugar and this recipe fit that criteria perfectly as it only required 1/4 cup of white sugar 😊. The sweetness in this cake comes from 2 ripe bananas and an apple. Between the bananas and apple and all the peanut butter and chocolate chips, the cake is soft, moist and delicious. Kind of like a Reeses peanut butter cup but in a cake form. This is an awesome cake for those of you who love peanut butter and chocolate!

The only modification I made to the recipe from Averiecooks.com is adding chocolate chips instead of the original 1 cup of butterscotch chips and peanut butter chips. So how did Rani like the cake? She loved it! The one comment she made is that the cake would taste great with a few walnuts next time!

Do you have ripe bananas and are you low on sugar? Do you like peanut butter and chocolate? Give this recipe a try! Peanut Butter Apple Banana Cake on Averiecooks.com

Peanut Butter Apple Banana Cake

Peanut Butter Apple Banana Cake on Averiecooks.com



INGREDIENTS

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 2 large or 3 small bananas)

1 cup grated apples (about 2 small or 1 extra-large grated on the coarsest blade of a box grater; I used unpeeled gala apples)

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 large egg

1/4 cup sour cream (lite is okay; or Greek yogurt may be substituted)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/3 cup canola or vegetable oil (liquid-state coconut oil may be substituted)

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1 cup peanut butter chips (butterscotch chips or a mix-and-match combination of peanut butter and butterscotch chips may be used). I used chocolate chips instead!

For complete instructions on how to make this cake take a look at this link Peanut Butter Apple Banana Cake on Averiecooks.

Here is a look at the process!

Voila!!

Peanut Butter Apple Banana Cake on Averiecooks.com

The perfect decadent dessert for Father’s Day!

With Father’s Day tomorrow how about making this delicious cake and topping it off with homemade dark chocolate peanut butter ice cream or brandy dark chocolate ice cream!!

Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads!!!