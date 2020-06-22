Father’s Day Celebration Menu

A good Monday to you. I hope your week is starting off well. How was your weekend? How was Father’s Day Sunday? For us our weekend was very relaxing. We just hung out with the family as we celebrated Father’s Day at home. We spent time at the pool and made a few of Hitesh’s favorite foods.

For dinner we went the Indian route and made one of his favorite Gujarati dishes which is kichdi – a rice and lentil pilaf. I made a spiced eggplant and tomato stew called gotsu to go with it. And our eldest daughter made salted caramel dark chocolate brownies, while one of the twins made a blueberry mocktail. Here is a look at our Dad’s day dinner menu.

Father’s Day Celebration Dinner:

Blueberry smash kambucha with mint and honey

Kichdi – lentil and rice pilaf with onions fried in ghee

Eggplant Gotsu – spiced eggplant tomato stew

Salted caramel dark chocolate brownies with ice cream

Blueberry smash kambucha

Kichdi and Gotsu

Kichdi

Tomato eggplant gotsu

Salted caramel dark chocolate brownies

That’s a look at our Dad’s day dinner menu. It’s a great vegan menu that is packed with flavor and healthy goodness. Give it a try!

I hope you are ready to tackle the work week ahead. Or are you like so many of us and soooo tiered of COVID-19 and all the ways in which it has messed with our lives? Well, this young artist took her frustrations out onto an artwork on her garage door. We came across the garage art during our morning walk today and had a good laugh 😁😃.

Wishing you a good start to your week. Have a great week everyone.