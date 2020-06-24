Oh its hot outside! This week started off on a warmer note with temps in the 90s! I can’t drink enough water and don’t really feel like doing anything except just lazing around. On a lazy week like this one I asked one of my twins if she would replicate her mocktail she made last Sunday for Father’s Day. It’s refreshing with lots of berries, sweetened with honey 😃🐝🍯, tangy and fizzy from the fermented kambucha. It also has a herby flavor boost with the addition of fresh mint. However rather than just muddle the mint it is blended into a pulp along with the blueberries so you get fresh minty flavor all throughout the drink. Give it a try!
Blueberry Smash Kambucha
makes 4-5 mocktails
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups blueberries
- 3-4 tbsp honey depending on how sweet you want your drink
- 4 mint leaves
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1 16oz bottle of kambucha – any flavor. We prefer the berry flavor or pineapple flavor.
Directions:
- In a blender add the mint, blueberries and honey. Blend until smooth.
- Pour the blueberry mixture into a pitcher. Add the bottle of kambucha and stir to combine.
- Pour into glasses with ice. Garnish with mint leaves and fresh blueberries before serving.
Happy Summer 🌞!
2 thoughts on “Blueberry Smash Kambucha”
I want one right now! We have 89.6F at the moment. It is highly unusual for the area.
I’m sure 89F feels extremely warm especially in an area where you arent used to it. Our temps have been fluctuating between pleasant 60s and 70s to heatwaves in the 90s. Summer is in full swing!
