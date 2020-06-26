Coyote Pups and The Owl in the Courtyard

Good Friday to you all! I hope you had a good week and are looking forward to a relaxing weekend. Today I thought I would share a few pics of wildlife in the garden that have been more active this summer. First set of pictures are of a little owl that resides in our courtyard. Yes, an owl in the courtyard! He has been living in our courtyard for over seven years now. He leaves every winter and returns every summer to the same perch. As I was wondering why he hadn’t returned yet this summer, there he was quietly sitting in his spot last week! For the story behind this little owl in the courtyard take a look at this blog the owl in the courtyard.

The second picture of wildlife is actually a video of coyote pups! You see our bedroom windows face our hill so we get see a lot of wildlife up there. We’ve seen foxes trot up there, deer eating brush, coyotes, Jack rabbits, wild turkeys and even a mountain lion! I think animals like that hill because it’s shady providing a cool place to chill. The veggie patch up there is fenced so I wasn’t worried about the animals getting in there.

As for the coyotes, we see them mostly in the early mornings and late evenings, but truth be told, this is the first time we have ever seen coyote pups!! We saw them as we were getting ready one morning when Hitesh calls my name to come and see coyote pups on our hill! They were playing among the tall rosemary bushes next to my veggie patch. Boy were these kids having a good time! Here is the video.

That’s it for my Friday fun pics. Hope you enjoyed them. Have a good weekend everyone!