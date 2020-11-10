Modest Fall Update

Hello and a good Tuesday to you all. Just to mix things up I thought I would share with you today my very modest fall-decorating.

Truth be told, I wasn’t in my usual upbeat fall-decorating mood this year, no surprise right? Just didn’t feel like bringing out my fall-decorations, glass pumpkins, and fall boxes that I keep in the basement and take out every autumn. I’m usually excited about the upcoming holiday season and fall gatherings with friends and family, but lack there of this year, it felt like “what’s the point?”

Finally a week ago it felt like fall had arrived and our temperatures dipped down into the 40, 50s and even 30s! Leaves have started falling too! And just as fast as our weather changed I too decided to get in the spirit of Autumn and all things rich and colorful. I am by no means a decorator, nevertheless I thought I would share my modest fall-decorations with you all.

Brought out my fall decorative pieces and cushion covers in shades of ochre, copper, reds, and oranges reminiscent of Fall 🍁🍂

Pumpkins with foraged flora

This little yellow pumpkin decorated with seeds and pods is one my friend Rose made for our Diwali party last year. Such an easy and fun project this is folks! To take a look at how these boutique style pumpkins are made check out this link – Foraged Flora Pumpkin Decorating!

New decorated pumpkins this year

Can’t forget the big orange pumpkins

What’s fall without pumpkins. I absolutely love the orange ones, the striped, spotted and gnarled, pumpkins in all shapes and sizes are a feast for the eyes in the Fall.

Gotta have my Fall Mums

Every fall I look forward to richly colored mums at the nurseries. I love bringing them indoors to enjoy through the season.

Pics of fall harvest treats from friends in The Valley of Hearts Delight (the Santa Clara Valley)

Persimmons from Lakshmi



Persimmons from Veena



Lemons from Shalini

and from Swati



Figs from Veena





From neighbor Jim

From friend Devi







From my new gardening friend Sheila



Turkeys have arrived in the garden too!







Fall sunsets from our kitchen window.

I hope you enjoyed these fall-inspired pics.

Wishing you all a fabulous November!

