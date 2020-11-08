“Every vote must be counted. No one’s going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever.” President-elect Biden
“America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!” Bill Clinton
“OMG it’s happening…our next Vice President of the United States…our first-ever MADAM Vice President…my sister, Kamala Harris! Maya Harris
“Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris. After 230 years — you shattered two ceilings! A truly historic achievement.” NY Governor Andrew Cuomo
“Sometimes…the good guys win.” Stephen Colbert
“The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.” Hillary Clinton
From President Elect Jo Biden “I’m humbled by the trust and confidence you placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States. I’ll work with all my heart, with the confidence of the whole people, to win the confidence of all of you. And for that is what America, I believe, is about. It’s about people. And that’s what our administration will be all about. ”
From Vice President Elect Kamala Harris “We’ve witnessed your courage, your resilience, and the generosity of your spirit. For four years, you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives, and for our planet. And then, you voted. You delivered a clear message. You chose hope, unity, decency, science, and, yes, truth.”
10 thoughts on “America has Spoken”
Love this post – one for history!💙🙏🏽 It’s a NEW day! 💙Thank you for this thoughtful and comprehensive digital compilation of yesterday’s historic event as we ushered in president elect, Joe Biden and the first woman, first Black/Asian American, vice president elect, Kamala Harris to lead our country! 🙏🏽
Thank you my dear friend!!❤️💙❤️
Wow, Dolly. Always knew you had a way with photographs. This is an amazing digital scrapbook to be treasured 💙💙
Thank you Deepika!! Wanted to have this historic day etched on my blog forever!
Absolutely love the Kamala Harris/Ruby Bridges artwork. Now we can exhale.
Yes we can all breathe now 🙏🏻
It’s a beautiful day! Thanks for posting – we have positive energy with the election results and it feels GREAT. I’m confident that our Pres-elect and VP-elect will do outstanding service these next four years. A sense of normalcy (with great change) will be restored with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!
Beautiful Day Indeed in so many wonderful ways!!
Wonderful post! Such a positive message and I love the video for “Here Comes The Sun.” it was a great way to start and brighten my day. Thank you!
Thank you so much! Your comment made my day❤️!!