“Every vote must be counted. No one’s going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever.” President-elect Biden

“America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!” Bill Clinton

“OMG it’s happening…our next Vice President of the United States…our first-ever MADAM Vice President…my sister, Kamala Harris! Maya Harris

“Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris. After 230 years — you shattered two ceilings! A truly historic achievement.” NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

“Sometimes…the good guys win.” Stephen Colbert

“The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.” Hillary Clinton

From President Elect Jo Biden “I’m humbled by the trust and confidence you placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States. I’ll work with all my heart, with the confidence of the whole people, to win the confidence of all of you. And for that is what America, I believe, is about. It’s about people. And that’s what our administration will be all about. ”

From Vice President Elect Kamala Harris “We’ve witnessed your courage, your resilience, and the generosity of your spirit. For four years, you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives, and for our planet. And then, you voted. You delivered a clear message. You chose hope, unity, decency, science, and, yes, truth.”

OUR GRATITUDE AND HEARTFELT THANK YOU TO THE POLL WORKERS, BALLOT COUNTERS AND USPS!!!!

Huge 👏 for this @USPS driver in Brooklyn this afternoon. Great day to celebrate everyone who helped ensure a safe #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/JphsYqLNb5 — Joe Altenau (@joealtenau) November 7, 2020



