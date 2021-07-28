Okay, I must confess I had never had peanut salad before until my friend Padmini served it at a dinner she hosted. This delicious salad is a great way to use an array of summer garden vegetables and herbs like cucumbers, tomatoes and mint. Perfect served on a cool evening or a warm summer day, give this eclectic salad a try!

Naresh and Padmini



Wine country inspired views

Wonderful evening with friends





Peanut Salad

recipe contributed by Padmini

Ingredients:

1 cup raw peanuts – Soak peanuts for 4 to 6 hours.

2 small Persian cucumbers

1 medium tomato finely chopped

2 tbsp chopped mint

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 tsp chaat masala (can be bought at the Indian store) its a spice blend of salt, and spices kind of like Cajun spice. Alternatively, add 1/2 tsp cumin powder, 1/2 tsp coriander powder, paprika, and a pinch of citric acid.

Juice of half lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Boil the peanuts until cooked. Add the salt to the peanuts while boiling. Strain and cool the peanuts.

Toss the peanuts with all the salad ingredients. Let it marinate for an hour to 2 hours. Serve with garnish of fresh cilantro and mint.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

