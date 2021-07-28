Dairy free recipes, From the Kitchen, Indian Food, Quick & Easy Recipes, Salads

Peanut Salad

Okay, I must confess I had never had peanut salad before until my friend Padmini served it at a dinner she hosted. This delicious salad is a great way to use an array of summer garden vegetables and herbs like cucumbers, tomatoes and mint. Perfect served on a cool evening or a warm summer day, give this eclectic salad a try!

  • Naresh and Padmini
  • Wine country inspired views
  • Wonderful evening with friends

Peanut Salad
recipe contributed by Padmini

Ingredients:

1 cup raw peanuts – Soak peanuts for 4 to 6 hours. 
2 small Persian cucumbers 
1 medium tomato finely chopped
2 tbsp chopped mint
2 tbsp chopped cilantro 
1 tsp chaat masala (can be bought at the Indian store) its a spice blend of salt, and spices kind of like Cajun spice. Alternatively, add 1/2 tsp cumin powder, 1/2 tsp coriander powder, paprika, and a pinch of citric acid.
Juice of half lemon
Salt and pepper to taste 

Directions:

Boil the peanuts until cooked. Add the salt to the peanuts while boiling. Strain and cool the peanuts.

Toss the peanuts with all the salad ingredients. Let it marinate for an hour to 2 hours. Serve with garnish of fresh cilantro and mint.

