Port Infused Summer Berry Cobbler

I made this delicious, and I mean really delicious cobbler for a dinner with friends last weekend that turned out better than I ever imagined – a summer blueberry and raspberry cobbler infused with port.
I love the flavors of blackberries, blueberries and raspberries all infused with port – there is something about this combination that is so decadent and delicious. I love how port partakes its sweet floral aroma into the berries, and I love how the berries look even richer and darker with port. When cooked in a cobbler the berries release their juices and you get a port flavored fruit filling that tastes phenomenal.
About the recipe
Okay, necessity really is the mother of invention in this recipe. You see what I wanted to make for dinner at friends Padmini and Naresh’s was this summer blackberry cobbler with coconut pecan topping that my friend Rose had made recently, Its a forgiving recipe and its got loads of summer blackberries. But when I stopped by our local Trader Joe’s to pick up blackberries they were all out! I mean shelves cleaned out of a lot of groceries! As if there was a weekend party that I wasn’t aware of. So I grabbed the last few boxes of what berries they did have – blueberries and raspberries.
Since the original recipe had to get changed I figured I might as well change it up even more. I used 4 cups of blueberries and 4 cups of raspberries, 3 tbsp tapioca, 1 cup of port and 1 cup of sugar for my fruit filling. As for the cobbler topping I used the same recipe from cuisineathome but instead of using pecans I just substituted it with walnuts. The result is this amazingly delicious port infused cobbler. Served with vanilla ice cream it was so light and delicious that we all had second helpings and my friend said it best…
“Your dessert went down well. Two helpings by all and no better complement than an empty bowl😊”
Beautiful evening in Padmini and Naresh’s wine country inspired backyard deck
Friends having a good time
Nightfall and time for dinner
June Dinner at Padmini & Naresh’s
Menu
Cheese and wine
Dinner:
Peanut salad
Black chick peas in yogurt sauce
Tindora (ivy gourd) curry – Shalini
South Indian Chettinad style chicken
Green pea pilaf
Dessert:
Port infused blueberry raspberry cobbler – Me
Tea
Port Infused Blueberry Raspberry Cobbler
Ingredients:
For Filling:
4 cups blueberries
4 cupos raspberries
1 cup sugar
2 tbsp instant tapioca
1 cup port
Pinch of salt
For Topping:
1 cup all purpose flour
1 cup shredded coconut
1/2 cup walnuts coarsely chopped
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup cold unsalted butter cubed (1 stick butter)
1 egg
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375F
Toss all the filling ingredients in a bowl. Transfer to a baking dish . 2 quart dish works well.
In a food processor combine or gently knead together the topping ingredients. Mixture should look like a coarse sandy meal. Add the egg and mix in.
Evenly arrange the topping over the berry mixture. Bake for 45-50 minutes until the topping is golden and filling is bubbly.
Cool on a rack for at least 1 hour before serving.
Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
3 thoughts on “Port Infused Summer Berry Cobbler”
This is so beautiful! I love that you used port in this. I suppose I’m too late for a plate!
Sounds perfect!! Love the port addition 🙂
Yumminess abound! Love the tweaks! Will need to try your version with the port.😜