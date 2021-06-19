Port Infused Summer Berry Cobbler

I made this delicious, and I mean really delicious cobbler for a dinner with friends last weekend that turned out better than I ever imagined – a summer blueberry and raspberry cobbler infused with port.

I love the flavors of blackberries, blueberries and raspberries all infused with port – there is something about this combination that is so decadent and delicious. I love how port partakes its sweet floral aroma into the berries, and I love how the berries look even richer and darker with port. When cooked in a cobbler the berries release their juices and you get a port flavored fruit filling that tastes phenomenal.

About the recipe

Okay, necessity really is the mother of invention in this recipe. You see what I wanted to make for dinner at friends Padmini and Naresh’s was this summer blackberry cobbler with coconut pecan topping that my friend Rose had made recently, Its a forgiving recipe and its got loads of summer blackberries. But when I stopped by our local Trader Joe’s to pick up blackberries they were all out! I mean shelves cleaned out of a lot of groceries! As if there was a weekend party that I wasn’t aware of. So I grabbed the last few boxes of what berries they did have – blueberries and raspberries.

Since the original recipe had to get changed I figured I might as well change it up even more. I used 4 cups of blueberries and 4 cups of raspberries, 3 tbsp tapioca, 1 cup of port and 1 cup of sugar for my fruit filling. As for the cobbler topping I used the same recipe from cuisineathome but instead of using pecans I just substituted it with walnuts. The result is this amazingly delicious port infused cobbler. Served with vanilla ice cream it was so light and delicious that we all had second helpings and my friend said it best…

“Your dessert went down well. Two helpings by all and no better complement than an empty bowl😊”

Beautiful evening in Padmini and Naresh’s wine country inspired backyard deck

Friends having a good time







Nightfall and time for dinner

June Dinner at Padmini & Naresh’s

Menu



Cheese and wine

Dinner:

Peanut salad

Black chick peas in yogurt sauce

Tindora (ivy gourd) curry – Shalini

South Indian Chettinad style chicken

Green pea pilaf

Dessert:

Port infused blueberry raspberry cobbler – Me

Tea











Port Infused Blueberry Raspberry Cobbler

Ingredients:

For Filling:

4 cups blueberries

4 cupos raspberries

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp instant tapioca

1 cup port

Pinch of salt

For Topping:

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup walnuts coarsely chopped

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter cubed (1 stick butter)

1 egg

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375F



Toss all the filling ingredients in a bowl. Transfer to a baking dish . 2 quart dish works well.

In a food processor combine or gently knead together the topping ingredients. Mixture should look like a coarse sandy meal. Add the egg and mix in.

Evenly arrange the topping over the berry mixture. Bake for 45-50 minutes until the topping is golden and filling is bubbly.

Cool on a rack for at least 1 hour before serving.

Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

