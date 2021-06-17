Cocnut Chutney with Sunflower Seeds & a Clove of Garlic

Here is a different twist of the ever popular Indian coconut chutney. Traditionally coconut chutney is made with fresh coconut and dried lentils to give the chutney some heft, which also helps to bind the chutney. But this time around I decided to try making my coconut chutney with sunflower seeds for the same type of substance . I have to say it worked better than I ever expected.

Sunflower seeds add a nice creamy texture when blended with coconut. I also added a clove of garlic, even though traditionally garlic isn’t in a traditional coconut chutney, but I had a version with a hint of garlic flavor at my cousin Uma’s home and I loved it! It was so yummy, that I couldn’t wait to try it at home. I’m happy to say that the coconut chutney with sunflower seeds and garlic clove turned out awesome! Serve it with any rice, chicken or fish as a delicious condiment.

Coconut Chutney with Sunflower Seeds and a Clove of Garlic

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh grated coconut. you can buy this frozen too. Unsweetened

1 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1 garlic clove

1 green chili (for heat)

Salt

Fresh cilantro for garnish

For Tempering:

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp asafetida powder

1 red chili (optional) for smoky flavor

few curry leaves (optional)

Directions:

In a blender blend into smooth consistency the chutney ingredients (don’t include the tempering spices), Set aside in a bowl.

In a small ssaute pan warm 1 tbsp oil. Add the mustard seeds and let them pop. Cover the pan to prevent the seeds from popping all over the counter. Once they stop popping, turn the stove off. Add the asafetida powder, red chilies, and curry leaves and swirl around in the hot oil. Add this to the coconut chutney and stir in.

Taste and adjust for salt and if needed add lemon juice for a little sourness. Top with cilantro leaves as garnish before serving.

