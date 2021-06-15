Creamy Bleu Cheese Pasta with Asparagus & Mushrooms

This pasta is for all you bleu cheese lovers out there. Truly, the dominant flavor in this pasta is the creamy pungent blue cheese sauce that doesn’t even require that you make a sauce. Instead just crumble in the bleu cheese with a little starchy pasta water and it becomes a delicious creamy sauce. Of course you gotta add veggies, cause veggies just make any pasta taste better. With asparagus and mushrooms you get their fabulous color and flavor. Give it a try!

About the recipe

As I mentioned, its the bleu cheese, asparagus and mushrooms that take this pasta to the next level, and the best part is that you got a creamy pasta without the need for any cream. I just melted the cheese in with the pasta water which makes a light creamy sauce with that unique bleu cheese flavor. As for the veggies I lightly sauted asparagus and mushrooms with a few garlic cloves, salt and pepper, and then tossed that in with the pasta and cheese sauce. Its’s that easy! Super delicious, packed with vegetable nutrients, and satisfying, this pasta makes for a fabulous evening dinner option.

CREAMY BLEU CHEESE PASTA WITH ASPARAGUS & MUSHROOM

Ingredients:

1lb asparagus cut into pieces

1 box of mushroom thinly sliced

!lb farfarell pasta

4 garlic cloves minced

1 medium onion thinly sliced

1/4 cup bleu cheese or gorgonzola

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Cook’s nots: Don’t have asparagus or mushrooms? Try it with broccoli, peas, cauliflower and spinach.

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Shallow fry the onions and garlic until onions are tender. Then add the asparagus and mushrooms, salt and pepper to taste, and saute until the veggies are tender – about 5 min. Set aside.

In the meantime boil water with salt and olive oil and cook pasta according to package directions. Save 2 cups of pasta water before draining. Add the cooked pasta to the veggies and combine. Turn the stove back on. Add the bleu cheese and 1 cup pasta water and stir until cheese is melted and creamy. If the pasta is too thick, add more pasta water. Heat for 1-2 minutes for the sauce to thicken slightly. Then turn the stove off. Serve warm with extra bleu cheese garnish and Parmesan cheese.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

