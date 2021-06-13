Sweet Greek Yogurt with Saffron Cardamom & Rose. Indian Shrikhand

Shrikhand is an Indian yogurt dessert made with strained yogurt, sugar and sweet spices such as cardamom, saffron and rose essence. its a refreshing dessert served in the Western region of India in the state of Gujarat.

About the recipe

Flavored with the wonderful aroma of saffron, cardamom and rose essence this is a quick and easy dessert that is light and flavorful, all with an exotic twist.

For this summery yogurt parfait I made my shrikhand with Greek yogurt that is already strained and thick, saving me the extra effort to strain regular yogurt overnight.

Traditionally shrikhand is served by itself or with fresh mango or sometimes mango pulp is mixed into the yogurt for a mango flavored shrikhand. Shrikhand also tastes wonderful served with a side of fresh fruit.

SWEET GREEK YOGURT WITH SAFFRON CARDAMOM and ROSE. INDIAN SHRIKHAND

Ingredients:

2 cups Greek yogurt

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tp saffron

1 tbsp warm milk

2 tsp cardamom powder

1/2 tsp rose essence or 1 tsp rose water

Optional

few fresh rose petals for garnish

4 tbsp roasted pistachios finely chopped for garnish

Directions:

Cook’s Notes: Honestly, this is the easiest dessert to make! Just mix all the ingredients together until well incorporated. Chill for at least an hour, preferably overnight. Then garnish with fresh rose petals and pistachios.

Serve with fresh peaches or berries for a summertime treat.

