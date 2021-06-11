Happy Friday folks!! Its days like the past few weeks that make me grateful to be living in beautiful California. We’ve had temps in the mild 60s, 70s, low 80s, crisp blue skies with puffs of white clouds, sunny, cool Pacific ocean breeze, COVID is under control, family is good, and my garden is happy. What more could a gal ask for? Speaking of gardens, today I’d love to share with you pics of my garden in bloom in June. Happy weekend everyone and Happy June!
Roses in bloom
Lilies in bloom
Few more pics of my hilly California garden
Wishing you a fabulous weekend!
One thought on “Friday Flowers. Beautiful California”
Your Gorgeous garden never disappoints! Such an inspiration – thank you for sharing!🌹🌸🌷🌻🌼Happy Friday, my friend!😍