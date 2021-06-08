This recipe is for all you Indian pickle lovers out there! An avocado toast with an Indian twist. What gives the toast that unique Indian flavor is the spread which is an Indian pickle. The Indian pickle makes the toast spicy and tangy and the rest is good old tried and true avocado toast. Delicious, wholesome, and filling, give this new variation on your go-to avocado toast a try!

About the recipe

This is a recipe that my daughter Rani came up with recently after she came home from college and announced grandly that this summer she was going to make a wide variety of egg dishes. Of course I encouraged her to go for it! I would be the happy recipient of her experimental dishes 😉😋🥚! This Indian pickle avocado toast was her first fun egg recipe. And it’s delicious!

Rani made these toasts for a small brunch we had with a couple of friends and it really was enjoyed by all! With the tangy spicy pickle, eggs, avocado and mushrooms, all piled high on a whole grain toast, this makes for a substantial brunch main coarse. Serve it along side a salad, end it with fresh fruit, and its the perfect lunch.

What are Indian pickles?

Indian pickles are very different than what you get here in the U.S. and other parts of Europe. Those pickles are cucumbers pickled in vinegar and herbs. Indian pickles on the other hand come in a wide variety of flavors and ingredients, but mostly they are made with vegetables and fruit such as raw mangoes, gooseberries, vegetables such as eggplant, coriander leaves, curry leaves, lemons, and green tomatoes just to name a few. What all these pickles have in common is that they are cooked with oil and lots of red chili powder and spices. They are cooked to a soft consistency so they can be jarred and stored indefinitely. Typically used as a spicy condiment to be had with any savory dish, Indian pickles are so popular that at the Indian store an entire isle is dedicated to these unique Indian condiment.

Indian Pickle Avocado Toast

recipe contributed by Rani

for 2 avocado tast

Ingredients:

Indian pickle – can b bought at the Indian grocery store

2 whole grain bread

2 eggs

1 avocado

2 cups mushrooms finely cut

Oil

Salt and pepper

Siracha hot sauce for garnish or any hot sauce you prefer

Directions:

Cook the mushrooms in 1 tbsp oil until tender about 5-10 minutes. Take it out and place in a bowl. Use the same saute pan to fry your eggs.

Toast up the bread. Spread some Indian pickle. Cut the avocado and place half on one toast and the other half on another toast. Top with the mushrooms.

Fry up your eggs – to your liking. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Place on top of the mushrooms.







Garnish with hot sauce and serve warm! Top with edible leaves and flowers for extra pizzaz 🌼🌸🌺🌿.

