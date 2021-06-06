Cinnamon Peach Walnut Cobbler

I got a big batch of homegrown peaches from our friends and as fast as we were trying to eat them we still couldn’t finish them before they got too ripe. I had already made a yogurt parfait with fresh peaches. I also made a quick and easy poundcake and peaches with whipped cream. Finally after two weeks of peaches I decided to use up all of the remainder of the peaches to make a cobbler. An easy way to use all the peaches I had left in our fruit bowl.







Homegrown peaches from Vijay and Priya



About the recipe

I chose to make my cobbler topping with more healthier ingredients than just flour and butter. Instead I made a mix of walnuts, oats, coconut, butter, brown sugar, and flour. My recipe makes two 8 inch casserole dishes. I made one for our family and one for friends Vijay and Priya who gave us the peaches. Super easy and delicious, serve it with ice cream for a wonderful summer dessert.









A delicious topping that can be used on top of any fruit casserole type of dish, it gets all brown and golden when its baking and the fruit releases all their juices creating a fruity caramel like texture!

A really fabulous recipe that you can change the ingredients to your liking. Want to add pecans instead of walnuts? Or take out the coconut flakes? How about adding cardamom? Pistachios? Sure! Improvise and top them on any fruit of your choice. Feel free to have fun with this recipe. Its very forgiving!

Peach and Cinnamon Cobbler

Ingredients:

For two 8 inch casserole dishes use 20 peaches. Cut the flesh and keep it ready.

2 cups walnuts

2 cups oats

1 cup coconut flakes

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon powder

2 tsp cardamom powder

2 tsp vanilla

2 sticks of butter about 1 cup

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375F.

Make the topping: In a food processor – pulse together walnuts, oats, coconut flakes, all purpose flour, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp baking powder, 1 stick of butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar. Pulse to make a coarse meal. Set aside.

In another bowl place the cut peaches. Add 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon, 2 tsp cardamom. Gently stir together. This will release all the fruit juices.

Assemble the cobbler. Evenly place the peaches in two baking dishes. Then evenly top with the oat walnut mixture. Finely cut the other sick of butter into small pieces and place dollops on top.







Cover and bake for 45 minutes – 1 hour until the fruit is bubbly and juices are appearing on the edges of the baking dish. Take out of oven and let cool 15 minutes.

Serve with side of vanilla ice cream.

