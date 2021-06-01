It’s peach season already and we’ve gotten our first batch of homegrown fruits – its peaches! These golden yellow peaches are soft, sweet and sour all at the same time. This past Friday, after pizza and salad for our Friday night dinner, we had dessert of fresh peaches and poundcake for a laid back evening dessert.
About the recipe
As I mentioned we had just received a big batch of homegrown peaches and I wanted to make a lazy dessert with these fruit. Lazy because I wanted to keep it easy with no prep work or baking involved. Enter this dessert of peaches and poundcake.
We bought poundcake from our local grocery store along with whipped cream. When it was dessert time all we did was whip the cream with powdered sugar.until fluffy. Then we assembled the dessert. In a bowl place a piece of poundcake, top with whipped cream and then slices of fresh peaches. Because our peaches were a little sour we drizzled them with honey 🍯😋. Voila! A delicious dessert in minutes.
PEACHES AND POUNDCAKE
serves 6
Ingredients:
One loaf of poundcake – store bought or homemade
4 peaches thinly sliced
1 quart heavy whipping cream
4 tbsp powdered sugar
Honey
Directions
Whip cream with powdered sugar until thick and fluffy. cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
When ready to serve cut poundcake into slices and place them in bowls. Top with desired amount of whipped cream. Then top with sliced peaches. Drizzle with honey. Serve right away.
5 thoughts on “Peaches and Poundcake”
I can totally get behind this easy dessert!🍑 Yum!!😋
a reminder that oftentimes a simple dish like this highlights the flavor of the main ingredient – the sweetness of peaches. summertime can’t come soon enough!
Hi Joji! Good to hear from you. Thanks for your lovely comment ❤️
Looks beautiful! It will be quite some time before we get peaches here in the northeast, can’t wait!
Thank you. It was an easy dessert to whip up, and looked so pretty 🙂