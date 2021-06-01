It’s peach season already and we’ve gotten our first batch of homegrown fruits – its peaches! These golden yellow peaches are soft, sweet and sour all at the same time. This past Friday, after pizza and salad for our Friday night dinner, we had dessert of fresh peaches and poundcake for a laid back evening dessert.

About the recipe

As I mentioned we had just received a big batch of homegrown peaches and I wanted to make a lazy dessert with these fruit. Lazy because I wanted to keep it easy with no prep work or baking involved. Enter this dessert of peaches and poundcake.

We bought poundcake from our local grocery store along with whipped cream. When it was dessert time all we did was whip the cream with powdered sugar.until fluffy. Then we assembled the dessert. In a bowl place a piece of poundcake, top with whipped cream and then slices of fresh peaches. Because our peaches were a little sour we drizzled them with honey 🍯😋. Voila! A delicious dessert in minutes.

PEACHES AND POUNDCAKE

serves 6

Ingredients:

One loaf of poundcake – store bought or homemade

4 peaches thinly sliced

1 quart heavy whipping cream

4 tbsp powdered sugar

Honey

Directions

Whip cream with powdered sugar until thick and fluffy. cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

When ready to serve cut poundcake into slices and place them in bowls. Top with desired amount of whipped cream. Then top with sliced peaches. Drizzle with honey. Serve right away.

