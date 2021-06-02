More Veggie Enchilada. Lasagna Style

I call this dish more veggie enchilada lasagna because the veggie to corn tortilla ration is very high. I call it a lasagna because rather than roll the corn tortilla with the veggie stuffing, I layered the tortillas like a lasagna. What this does is allow me to add way more veggies than will stuff inside a tortilla . And just like a lasagna, I layered enchilada sauce, then tortilla and veggies and did that again in layers until all the veggies were used up. The result is a phenomenally delicious dish which is juicy from the veggies, gooey from the cheese and packed with flavor.

About the recipe

I’m trying to find ways to make my favorite dishes with more veggies in an effort to cut down on the carb portion of the dish. That was the intent of this enchilada. I used a lot of veggies in these enchiladas! To do that I used 4 zucchini, 1 box of shitake mushrooms,, 1 box of brown mushrooms, 1 bunch of swiss chard, 1 large white onion, garlic and cilantro. That’s a lot of veggies right? But for this amount of veggies I only utilized 6 tortillas in total. Yet the enchiladas were delicious and satisfying.

For the enchilada sauce my favorite is green enchilada sauce from Las Palmas but you can try making it with red enchilada sauce as well. I added sour cream for enchilada suizas style, but feel free to leave it out.

As for the cheese I like to use sharp white cheddar. I love sharp cheddar cheese and it tastes especially delicious with all these veggies. Or if you want to keep it vegan, skip the cheese all together and this dish will still taste great! For delicious veggie packed enchiladas lasagna style, give this one a try!

Ingredients:

6 corn tortillas

4 zucchini cut into slices

1 box of shitake mushrooms sliced

1 box of brown mushrooms thinly sliced

1 bunch of kale, spinach or chard finely cut

1 large white onion thinly sliced

6 cloves garlic minced

1 cup of shredded white cheddar cheese

1 28oz can of enchilada sauce

Salt and pepper

Oil

2-3 tbsp of cilantro

Salsa for topping

Sour cream (optional)

14×9 inch baking dish – approximately this size, you can go smaller or larger,

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400F.

Cook the veggies: Warm 2 tbsp oil in a large pan. Shallow fry the onions and garlic until onions are tender. Next add the zucchini and mushrooms and cook until the veggies are tender about 5 minutes. Add the greens and mix in and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Assemble the enchilada lasagna: In a large oven proof dish spread a little oil and then ladle enchilada sauce so the bottom is coated. Place a layer of corn tortillas. Top with a generous amount of veggie mix. Top with shredded cheese.

Place another layer of tortillas, top with veggies and then cheese. If you have extra veggies place them around the tortillas. Top with sour cream if using. Sprinkle with black pepper and paprika. Cover the dish with foil. Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes.









After 30 minutes take dish out of oven and let cool 30 minutes before serving., Serve with salsa and sour cream.

