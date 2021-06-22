Sweet Potato Mushroom Stir Fry Curry

This Indian style stir fry curry is quick and easy with stupendous results. The flavors in this dish come from the brown mushrooms , ginger, garlic, onions and spices. The sweet potatoes add a wonderful natural sweetness to the dish while also giving the curry some heft. Serve it alongside lentil daal and rice, or with naan and yogurt raita for a fabulous meal.

About the recipe

I wanted to make a mushroom curry and I was thinking what could I add to it to give the curry substance, because anyone who cooks with mushrooms knows its mostly water and that water gets released when cooking giving you half the mushrooms you started with. I’ve made mushroom curry with paneer and in a roasted veggie curry, but this time wanted to try something different – enter the addition of sweet potato.

I liked the idea of adding sweet potatoes for their natural sweetness which compliment the earthy mushrooms, and also gives the dish that fill me up factor. Served with a side of rice/quinoa and daal or with yogurt raita and naan/chapati this curry makes for a solid dinner. Give it a try!

Sweet Potato and Mushroom Curry



Ingredients:

4 sweet potatoes peeled and cut into slices

8 cups brown mushroom cut into quearters

1 large onion thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic minced

1 inch piece of ginger peeled and minced

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Juice of 1 small lemon

Oil

Spices:

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp fenugreek powoder (optional)

1/2 tsp chili powder or paprika

Directions:

In a large pan warm 2 tbsp oil. Add the cumin seeds and let them toast for a few seconds.

Then add the ginger, garlic and onions and stir fry until onions are tender and fragrant – about 5 minutes.





Next add the spices and stir into the onions.

Add the mushrooms and sweet potatoes and salt; and stir everything together. Cover and cook the veggies until the sweet potatoes are tender. Turn the stove off.





Taste for salt and adjust accordingly. Squeeze fresh lemon juice and stir in. Top with cilantro and serve warm.

