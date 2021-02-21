Looking for a delicious sweet and spicy soup to warm you up? This curried sweet potato soup is the one.

About the recipe

I made a delicious curried sweet potato soup that looked so good as it was cooking that I doubled the recipe so we could have leftovers. No surprise we liked it, given that it has all the Indian flavors that our family loves like ginger, garlic, onions, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder 😋.







Generous amount of ginger and aromatic spices give the soup that warming spicy dimension. While the sweet potato and coconut milk mellow everything out. Its sweet and spicy and creamy all in a one pot delicious soup.

Curried Sweet Potato Soup

2 large sweet potatoes peeled and cut into chunks (about 6 cups)

1 large onion finely diced

6 garlic cloves minced

2 inch piece of ginger peeled and minced

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp chili powder (or as much as you want)

1-2 bay leaves

1 can coconut milk

1 carton vegetable broth about 5 cups or use water

Salt and pepper

Oil

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp oil. Add the onions, garlic and ginger and shallow fry until onions are tender.

Next add all the spices and mix in. Then add the sweet potatoes, salt and pepper to taste, plus all the broth. Bring to a low boil and cook until the sweet potato are tender.

Next add the coconut milk and warm through.

Soup can be served with big chunks of sweet potato or blended into a creamy style soup. Either way, this is one delicious curry flavored soup.

