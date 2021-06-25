Friday Flowers. Windy Day Bouquet to Show Off a Treasured Ornament

Hello and Happy Friday! Around here this week has been cool and windy. Cool with temps in the 60s and 70s and very windy – almost fall like weather. After one of our big wind storms this week I walked around my garden to cleanup a bit and found this beautiful branch. The branch was my inspiration for this windy day bouquet, to show off a beautiful ornament that I picked up from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico a long while ago.

About the ornament

I bought this ornament at a local market in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico almost a decade ago. It spoke to me immediately as it was a scene of farm workers working in the fields. I bought three each one a different color – orange sky, yellow sky and a turquoise sky. I remember I got the additional two for dear friends who are also avid gardeners like me. Funnily when it came time to part with them, I couldn’t decide which one to keep and which ones to give away! I finally parted with the blue and yellow sky ornaments and kept the orange for myself.

Recently I was at one of my friends place and saw the ornament I had gifted hanging on a branch on an orchid plant. All these years later – It still oozes handcrafted charm and beauty.

Now for some pics of my windy day bouquet to show off the fallen branch and a treasured ornament

In the arrangement are fuchsia, roses, scented geraniums, English lavender, and mint.

Wishing you a flowery fabulous weekend!

