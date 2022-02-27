The inspiration for this vinaigrette comes from a salad I had recently at the Cinnabar Hills restaurant where they had tossed this dressing with a pear, grape and farro salad.

About the dressing

This maple champagne dressing has maple syrup as the sweetener of choice and champagne vinegar is the tang in the vinaigrette. Really a nice sweet and acidic dressing that will go well with any salad but especially nice on a salad with sweet fruit.

Maple Champagne Vinaigrette

Ingredients

2 tbsp champagne vinegar

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp grainy mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Whisk all the ingredients together until smooth. Taste. Add more vinegar for more tang, and more maple syrup to make it sweeter. Adjust the salt accordingly to taste.

Toss with salad of your choice.