Picnic in the Park with Friend Sheila & Me

I know, a picnic in the park? When was the last time I did that? It’s been ages! When my friend Sheila suggested meeting for a picnic in the park all I could think was “Not meet at a coffee shop?” or “Grab lunch at a cafe?” “Picnic in the park? Seriously? I haven’t done that in years, not since my kids were in elementary school!” What a sweet idea it was and such a beautiful way to meet.

We decided to meet at our local park close to both our homes on a beautiful sunny Wednesday. As we found out the local elementary school gets out early on Wednesdays and the park was packed with kids playing while their parents sat on benches chatting. So as not to look like an unsavory person, I made sure our photos were out of sight of any kids around LOL.

What’s for lunch?

Sheila and I decided to keep our lunch simple and on the healthyish side and divided up our tasks. I made veggie sandwiches, and took tangerines for dessert along with ginger beer for drinks.

Sheila brought her signature salad with chick peas and hard boiled eggs, and chocolate covered orange peel for dessert. It was a simple lunch that tasted extra special on a beautiful day at the park.

About the sandwich

I’ve been making this veggie sandwich for years! It’s my go-to sandwich made with artichoke cream cheese spread and lots of veggies like spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and avocado. I always make it on whole grain bread to keep it extra healthy. It’s so yummy folks and filling, and it never disappoints.

About the salad

The salad Sheila brought is packed with good for you ingredients such as chick peas, hard boiled eggs, sunflower seeds and lush green lettuce all tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette. The dressing is made with balsamic vinegar, mustard, olive oil, maple syrup and salt and pepper. It’s super healthy and good for you and most of all supremely delicious. Sheila even brought a salad bowl and salad spoons to freshly toss all the ingredients right at our picnic table 🥗!









On a sunny day, a picnic in the park is the easiest way to get out in nature and spend time with family and friends 💕. Bring a sandwich, fruit and drinks. Honestly even a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich tastes awesome when hanging out at the park 😃🥪🍎🌸.

Happy Friday!

Have a fabulous weekend everyone!

Wishing you a lovely picnic in the park 🧺🌳.