This is a wonderful mixed lettuce salad with the added goodness of chick peas and egg protein. Really an awesome salad that’s easy to put together. Canned chickpeas, boiled egg, sweet apple, tomatoes and lettuce tossed with olive oil and vinegar. It’s delicious and healthy all in a beautiful bowl.

About the recipe

This wonderful salad recipe is shared by my friend Sheila. She invited me over for a relaxing lunch on her back porch back in October of last year. We had planned to meet at least twice before and fall-rains made it hard for us to meet outside. Finally in late October we caught a beautiful fall day to have an al fresco lunch in her gorgeous garden.

Sheila’s garden is right out of a magazine!

I really am not exaggerating when I say this!! It’s a little piece of Napa Valley in our neighborhood. It is no surprise then that when I found out she used to be a display artist at multiple high-end department stores, but the one that was her favorite – was working at Smith & Hawken!! I remember that beautiful gardening store so well!

A good friend a salad and a beautiful garden

Sheila knew I’m vegetarian and made this nutrient packed salad for lunch. Lots of greens, protein rich eggs and chick peas, topped with apples, tomatoes and a light vinaigrette. It really was the perfect lunch.

“Siting in a beautiful garden with a good friend, a delicious salad, and a glass of chilled juice, at that moment life seemed just perfect 🌹🥤🥗🥰.”

Chick Pea Apple Egg Salad

Ingredients

4 hard boiled eggs

1/2 cup cooked chick peas from a can or homemade

4 cups mixed lettuce leaves

1/4 cup cherry tomatoes halved

1 crisp apple thinly sliced

Thinly sliced onion – optional. As much as you want

Fruity vinaigrette

Directions

Divide the lettuce among two plates. Mix in the tomatoes, apples and onion.

Cut the eggs and place on the plate and top the salad with chickpeas.

Drizzle with vinaigrette. Serve right away.

Happy Sunday!