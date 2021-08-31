okonomiyaki. JAPANESE STREET FOOD CABBAGE Fritters

This recipe is an ode to the summer olympics in Japan this year – a Japanese street food called okonomiyaki.

Are you like me and missing the summer Olympics? For a few weeks this summer it was so great to watch elite athletes from all over the world participate in friendly competition. It really made our 2021 summer a fun break from the usual. Can I also mention that after all the ups and downs and postponement and uncertainty created by the pandemic, Japan did a phenomenal job putting 2021 Olympics together. A hearty congratulations goes to them for making it work under such difficult circumstances.

What’s okonomiyaki?

Okonomiyaki are cabbage fritters pancake style made with a wide variety of vegetables and meat/fish, flour and eggs. A thick batter is formed which is then shallow fried until crisp and golden, and served alongside a dipping sauce. Super easy, and quick to make these are awesome served as a light dinner or as an afternoon snack.









Quick and easy

These delicious fritters can be made in a jiffy. All you do is combine shredded vegetables with flour, eggs and water, and shallow fry until golden. Its all about the veggies and the dipping sauce for the flavor. Any combination of veggies and meat or fish can be used. In my okonomiyaki I added cabbage, zucchini and onions. Then serve it with any of your favorite Asian dipping sauce.

For delicious savory pancake style treat give these delicious Japanese veggie fritters a try!

Japanese Street Food. Okonomiyaki Cabbage Fritters

Makes 30 small fritters

recipe from the cookbook Japanese by Lulu Grimes

Ingredients

2 cups shredded cabbage

2 cups all purpose flour

2 eggs

3 cups any other vegetable of your choice – I used zucchini and onion

Pinch of salt

Oil for shallow frying

Directions:

Place all the veggies in a bowl to combine. Add all purpose flour and mix in. Next add the eggs and mix all the ingredients together. It will be a thick dough, add water in 1/2 cup increments to make a soft thick batter. Not too runny, not too thick. Get ready to shallow fry the fritters.





In a hot shallow pan drizzle with oil. Using your hand take a small scoop of batter and flatten it (the dough will be sticky) and place it on the pan (please be careful not to burn your hand). Its okay if the edges are not perfect . Shallow fry on one side until its golden brown then flip it over to the other side and cook until that side is golden brown.





Once both sides are crisp and golden in color take the fritters out of the pan and drain excess oil on a paper towel. Sprinkle the fritters with salt. Serve warm with any Asian dipping sauce.